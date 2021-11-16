David Warner was named Player of the tournament in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday as Australia lifted their maiden title in the shortest format by defeating New Zealand in the final by 8 wickets. The opener entered the tournament on the back of being dropped by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise midway through the UAE leg following a string of low scores, but he played with great intent and had his purple patch in the T20 World Cup. Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg reckons that the swashbuckling opener will be in high demand in the mega IPL auction next year. Hogg also predicted Warner's next franchise in the cash-rich tournament.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he ends up with RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) because that kind of wicket will suit him at Bangalore and the side needs a leader. The RCB might get David Warner in with his captaincy record to captain their franchise because Virat Kohli has relinquished the leadership role," said Hogg on his YouTube channel.

After the conclusion of the IPL 2021, Warner also hinted at parting ways with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) through various social media posts.

Hogg also commented on the relationship between Warner and SRH and said he doesn't see Warner playing for the Orange Army anymore.

"I don't think David Warner will play for SRH next year. I think there's a bit of relation problem between the management and David Warner," said The former Australia left-arm wrist spinner.

Under David Warner's captaincy, SunRisers Hyderabad won the IPL title in 2016. He is also at the fourth spot in the leading run-scorer tally in IPL and tops the overseas batters list.

The 35-year-old had scored 289 runs in 7 matches with an average of 48.17 at the recently concluded T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.