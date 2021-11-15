No Indian cricketer was named in the ICC's T20 World Cup Most Valuable Team of the Tournament as players from six teams made the cut to the lineup, which includes a 12th man. The ICC came up with the team a day after Australia won the T20 World Cup 2021 title after defeating New Zealand in the final by 8 wickets. Stars from winners Australia, runners-up New Zealand, semifinalists Pakistan, and England made it to the tournament's valuable team. Players from Sri Lanka and South Africa also feature in the star-studded lineup released by ICC. Pakistan's Babar Azam was named captain of the side while player of the tournament David Warner was one the openers in the XI.

England opener Jos Buttler was named as the wicket-keeper batter, who would open with Warner, while his teammate Moeen Ali was the No.6 batter in the lineup. Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka and South Africa's Aiden Markram are the No.4 and No.5 batters, with captain Babar batting at the crucial number 3 spot.

Two spinners excluding all-rounder Moeen Ali who made the cut are Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasanranga (16 wickets) and Australia's Adam Zampa (13 wickets). Hasanranga was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament and he also got a hat-trick in a Super 12 encounter against South Africa where his team lost the match in the final over.

Three pacers who made it to the XI are Josh Hazlewood (11 wickets), New Zealand's left-arm pacer Trent Boult (13 wickets), and South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje (9 wickets).

According to ICC, the side was selected by a team featuring commentators, former international players, and journalists.

"As with any team selection, there will be varying opinions and robust discussion on the final composition of the squad. The panel respects that, and we encourage the strong debate that will ensue," said Ian Bishop, who was one of the members of the selection panel.

"This team was incredibly difficult to select over such a highly competitive tournament. Selections were based predominantly on the Super 12 onward to the final," he added.

The team of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 (in batting order) is:

David Warner (Australia) – 289 runs at 48.16 Jos Buttler (wk) (England) – 269 runs at 89.66, five dismissals Babar Azam (Captain, Pakistan) – 303 runs at 60.60 Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka) – 231 runs at 46.20 Markram (South Africa) – 162 runs at 54.00 Moeen Ali (England) – 92 runs at strike rate of 131.42, seven wickets at 11 Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) – 16 wickets at 9.75 Adam Zampa (Australia) – 13 wickets at 12.07 Josh Hazlewood (Australia) – 11 wickets at 15.90 Trent Boult (New Zealand) – 13 wickets at 13.30 Anrich Nortje (South Africa) – nine wickets at 11.55

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi – seven wickets at 24.14-- was named as the 12th player.