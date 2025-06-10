Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), just a week after winning the 2025 title, could be looking at new owners. Sources have told NDTV that the franchise's current owners, Diageo Plc, are out in the market, looking to sell the franchise, either partially or fully. The decision comes in the wake of the high that the brand has witnessed after the team won its maiden IPL title, putting an end to the 18-year-long hiatus.

RCB is run by United Spirits Ltd in India, through Diageo Plc, which is to are already in talks with potential investors. Though there's no official information on the valuation of the franchise that has come yet, it has been reported by Bloomberg that the owners might demand a price as high as USD 2 billion (approx. INR 16,834 crores) for complete sale.

British distiller and United Spirits Ltd.'s parent Diageo Plc is evaluating options to sell a partial or full stake in Royal Challengers Bengaluru, according to people familiar with the matter. The liquor giant is exploring ways to monetise the IPL franchise after its recent title win, the people said, adding, Diageo is talking to potential advisors to manage the deal.

As the news of RCB's potential sale broke, the sentiments also gave a boost to United Spirits' shares a boost. The stock prices went up as much as 3.3% on Tuesday morning. However, the decision wether to sell the franchise, or not, isn't final yet.

Right after the high of the IPL title triumph, RCB also hit a low when the franchise's title celebrations at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru turned fatal for 11 fans. The loss of lives in the celebrations saw the euphoria sink dramatically.

How Diageo Bought RCB

When the franchise started in 2008, it was originally bought by Vijay Mallya, who used to own Kingfisher Airlines and was one of the most renowned figures in India's liquor industry. Mallya found himself embroiled in a debt trap that brought his empire crashing down, giving Diageo an opportunity to buy RCB through its subsidiary in India, United Spirits.

RCB remains one of the most followed sporting teams on social media across the globe. In cricket, the franchise has the biggest fanbase despite the lack of success it has had in the T20 league.