Ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against South Africa, Australia skipper Pat Cummins is excited about playing an ICC summit clash against a team other than India. Both India and Australia are undoubtedly one of the best two teams in the world and are also cut-throat rivals. However, Pat Cummins and co spoiled India's dream of reaching the WTC 2025 final after they defeated them in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. However, South Africa came in a surprise package and secured the finale berth.

The WTC 2025 final will begin from June 11 at Lord's, London and there's no doubt that Australia will be entering the ground as the favourites. However, Cummins is not ready to take the Proteas lightly.

"In some ways you expect India to be around. England have been quite strong at home and New Zealand always seem to get to finals. But the same case could be made for South Africa in ICC events," Cummins told the Guardian.

"We just don't see a lot of them in Test cricket but it's nice and different to an Australia-India final," he added.

The Australia skipper credited South Africa and even mentioned spinner Keshav Maharaj, who can pose a big challenge in front of them.

"It's hard to say because there are so many unknowns. We haven't played them much but you've got to be really well balanced to make the final," said Cummins.

"Their bowling has always stood out and it's no different now. Keshav Maharaj is a really solid spinner and they've always got plenty of quick bowlers who pose a challenge," he added.

Earlier, Keshav Maharaj stated that he is determined to follow in the famous footsteps of Graeme Smith and his world number one team of yesteryears at the World Test Championship final.

"I remember watching that when they lifted the mace," he said.

"We know that apart from doing it for us, we want to honour the legends of the past and hopefully we will one day be seen in the same calibre and light to win such a coveted title and hold the Test mace," he added.