Jason Roy scored an inspiring ton as England thrashed Bangladesh by 132 runs in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. After being put into bat, Roy scored 132 off 125 balls as England put a strong total of 326/7 in fifty overs in Mirpur. However, a rather shocking incident took place during the fag end of England's innings. In the 48th over, the Bangladesh players appealed for an lbw after Adil Rashid had blocked Taskin Ahmed's yorker with his bat.

But, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal took a bizarre DRS after the umpire had dismissed the appeals from the home players.

The replays showed that Rashid's pad was nowhere near the ball. The incident has been doing rounds on social media.

What prize do Bangladesh get for making the worst LBW review call in the history of cricket? pic.twitter.com/SfJWRdCpXc — Jon Reeve (@jon_reeve) March 3, 2023

Still thinking about this review from Tamim Iqbal during the 2nd ODI against England #BANvENG #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/M40aKB5cgB — SPORTSBUZZINFO (@Sportsbuzinfo) March 3, 2023

Bangladesh went for a review! pic.twitter.com/bF8sHDTQ8e — Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) March 3, 2023

A bizarre review by Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI against England. pic.twitter.com/TEAxR4dxhD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 3, 2023

The victory, giving holders England valuable practice on spinning, low-bounce South Asian pitches before the 50-over World Cup in India later this year, meant that the visitors took the series 2-0 with one match still to play.

England dismissed Bangladesh for 194 runs in 44.4 overs, thanks to Curran's 4-29 and Adil Rashid's 4-45 after Roy struck 132 off 124 balls to guide the side to 326-7, the highest ODI score by a side in Dhaka in over five years.

The win also made England the first side to win an ODI series in Bangladesh in over six years, with the side also winning a series here last time in 2016.

Sam Curran, replacing Chris Woakes, took three wickets in five balls in the opening two overs, including two in two balls in the first over.

The final match is on Monday in Chittagong.

