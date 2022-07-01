The Pat Cummins-led Australia brushed aside the challenge of Sri Lanka within three days in the 1st Test as they cruised home to a 10-wicket win on Day 3. Nathan Lyon and Travis Head took four wickets each to bundle out Sri Lanka for just 113 in the second innings and as a result, Australia needed just five runs for victory. Thanks to the win, Australia have consolidated their spot at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Australia are at the top of the table with their win percentage at 77.78 while Sri Lanka have slipped to the sixth spot, with a win percentage of 47.62.

South Africa are at second spot while India, who will square off against England in the rescheduled fifth Test starting on Friday, are at the third spot.

Pakistan and West Indies are at the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.

Earlier, after defeating New Zealand 3-0 in the three-match Test series, England had moved to the seventh place while defending champions New Zealand slipped to the eighth spot.

Bangladesh are at the ninth place with win percentage of 13.33.

New Zealand had won the WTC in the last cycle after defeating India in the final at Southampton.