The lynchpin of India's batting unit for years, Virat Kohli finally showed some form as he hit a 50-ball half-century in the third and final ODI against England at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. Kohli did survive a couple of scares in the middle, including a possible run-out as he brought up his 73rd half-century in ODI cricket. However, Kohli couldn't convert his knock into a big score as England spinner Adil Rashid got him caught behind by the wicket-keeper. What happened as Kohli edged the ball into the hands of England keeper Phil Salt, however, was full of drama.

As England lodged a loud appeal, the umpire didn't seem to be interested initially. As Salt signalled for a review, Kohli had already decided to leave the field. The India star knew he had edged the delivery. Hence, there was no point of staying in the middle.

Seeing Kohli walk, the umpire also raised his finger. Here's the video:

Virat Kohli departs!



18.6 | Adil Rashid strikes! Gets Kohli for the 5th time in ODIs.

Kohli c Philip Salt b Rashid 52(55) [4s-7 6s-1]



A solid knock comes to an end!

Virat wasn't a part of India's opening match of the series due to a knee injury. Shreyas Iyer was included in the team after Kohli missed out. In the second ODI against England, Kohli only scored 5 runs as the chatter over his form further intensified.

The batter would've liked to contribute more in Ahmedabad but Rashid had his number once again. After being beaten by the England leg-spinner, Kohli also expressed his admiration for the delivery through a gesture.

With the conclusion of the ODI series against England, India do have their veteran batters -- Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma -- back in some sort of form. In the second ODI, Rohit had gone on to score a century while Kohli recorded a fifty in the third match.