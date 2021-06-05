Never before has there been a more urgent need for a collective effort to save the planet. So, on World Environment Day, Sachin Tendulkar led the cricket fraternity in sending out a clarion call to their followers and fans across the globe to help protect the environment. Their message was absolutely clear - it's time to restore and heal the planet, together. Most of the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, too, shared messages on social media and urged everyone to do their bit to save the planet threatened by the climate crisis.

Sachin Tendulkar shared a video on Twitter that showed him watering seeds in a field.

It also showed him walking through the field when the seeds grew into crops.

"I am so happy to see them grow. Unbelievable, so satisfying. What a feeling," the batting great said.

"Nature. An 'evergreen' technology, to keep us healthy and happy," he captioned the video.

On their official Instagram account, Mumbai Indians (MI) shared some tips on how all of us can take steps to protect the environment.

Promoted

MI captain Rohit Sharma, players Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and others called for saving water, recycling waste, growing more plants, and saving electricity.

Sharing a ticking clock against the background of the planet, Punjab Kings said the need of the hour was to save the environment.

Royal Challengers Bangalore urged everyone to take the pledge to "go green" and "bat for Mother Earth". They also shared an image of a cricket ball depicting the Earth.

Sharing an image of Earth as a huge, green playground, Delhi Capitals urged everyone to be more cautious in their everyday actions and do their bit for the environment as it's "the only place we can play and watch cricket".

This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let's pledge to be more cautious in our actions and do our bit everyday to protect the environment and heal the planet



After all, it's the only place we can play and watch cricket #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/LMWosxaNud — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) June 5, 2021

Rajasthan Royals tweeted an image of its two players, including Chris Morris, writing messages on whiteboards to "reimagine, recreate and restore" the Earth.

With an emoji denoting folded hands, SunRisers Hyderabad asked their followers to do their bit and encourage others to do theirs "because together, we can save the environment".

This #WorldEnvironmentDay, do your bit and encourage others to do theirs



Because together, we can save the environment #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/Awd1Bq88oC — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) June 5, 2021

"For many years now, #KKR, led by the relentless efforts of @iam_juhi, has been working towards protecting & nurturing Mother Nature in a bid to ensure a green future," said the Kolkata Knight Riders. They also shared a throwback video of actor and team co-owner Juhi Chawla planting a sapling.

To encourage awareness about protecting the environment, the World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year. However, the coronavirus pandemic has shown this year how disastrous the consequences of ecosystem loss could be.

Keywords: World Environment Day; IPL teams; climate crisis; Rajasthan Royals; SunRisers Hyderabad; Delhi Capitals; KKR; Save Environment