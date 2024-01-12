The T20 World Cup 2024 will be starting in less than five months from now. Team India will be facing Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series starting January 11, which will be the Rohit Sharma-led side's last international assignment in the shortest format before the T20 mega event in USA and West Indies. As the team management has started to focus on the squad for the marquee event, many experts have suggested that Virat Kohli should join Rohit Sharma as an opener in the tourament and former India batter Akash Chopra is also among them.

Chopra has said that the best batting position for Kohli in the shortest format would be opening, but he admitted that either of Shubman Gill or Yashasvi Jaiswal will be taking up that role alongside Rohit.

"In my opinion, Kohli is at his best in T20s when he opens the innings and bats in the powerplay overs. If you don't give him that option and if he becomes a little slow against spinners, then it wouldn't be surprising. That's because it has happened regularly. So, will Kohli open? I don't think so. I feel one of either Yashasvi (Jaiswal) or (Shubman) Gill will play. Gill is a senior player so he may play and Yashasvi will have to sit out. It won't be fair, but that can happen. I see Kohli batting at No. 3," Chopra told JioCinema.

Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed on Wednesday that the team will persist with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers in the run-up to the T20 World Cup, underlining the importance of a left-right pair at the pole position.

Rohit has returned to India's T20 scheme of things for the series against Afghanistan, beginning in Mohali on Thursday, after a hiatus of 14 months.

Advertisement

His previous appearance was in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal against England at Adelaide.

Jaiswal has been opening in the shortest format since the away series against the West Indies in August last year.

However, that will leave the question on how to find a place for Shubman Gill, who either opens or comes at No. 3 in T20Is. It is pertinent because Virat Kohli too has made a comeback to T20Is along with Rohit.

Star batsman Kohli has been named in the squad for the series against Afghanistan, though he will be available only from the second T20I.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)