13-year-old Ayan Raj, who is a close friend of IPL's young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, grabbed headlines after slamming an unbeaten 327 runs off just 134 balls in a district cricket match in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Raj, who was playing for Sanskriti Cricket Academy, stunned everyone with his batting as he scored 41 fours and 22 sixes in the 30-over match. A fascinating aspect of his innings was the fact that 296 of his runs came from just boundaries. Raj's batting was praised by everyone and his strike rate of 220.89 was a show of pure dominance. The 13-year-old is a close friend of Vaibhav who impressed for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 and even earned comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar.

Raj revealed that he shares a close bond with Vaibhav and even looks up to the IPL sensation.

“Every time I talk to Vaibhav bhai, I get a special feeling. We used to play together when we were younger. Today, he has made a big name for himself, and I'm also following in his footsteps,” Raj told News18 in an interview.

Yograj Singh, a former India cricketer and father of legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, has urged the young crop of cricketers, including Suryavanshi, to work on their fitness.

While he praised the youngsters for their achievements in shorter, Yograj insisted that real greatness comes through Test cricket.

"My vision is Test cricket. Can you survive five days? That's the real test. 50 overs - fair enough. 20 overs - fair enough. I don't go by these formats. But since they (formats) are there, you should be fit enough to play all three formats. Why do you struggle? Because you are only concentrating on T20, IPL and 50 overs. Aj toh 50 overs bhi nahi khel sakte hum log (Today, we cannot even play 50 overs). That's the way we are," Yograj told InsideSport.