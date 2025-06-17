Sri Lanka veteran all-rounder Angelo Matthews is all set to call time on his Test career. The 38-year-old star announced that the ongoing first Test of the two-match series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Galle will be last match. Matthews, who made his Test debut at the same venue against Pakistan in 2009, has been a cornerstone of Sri Lankan cricket for more than 15 years, excelling as both an all-rounder and a leader. Appreciating Matthews' contribution in Test cricket, India ODI skipper Rohit Sharma shared a heartwarming video to congratulate the Sri Lanka star.

In a video going viral on social media, Rohit was seen highlighting the battles the duo shared with each other in their respective Test careers.

"Hey Angie, congratulations on your fantastic career. Over the years we had some pretty good battles from our under-19 days to now. You've been a true servant for your nation and I'm pretty sure everyone back at home appreciates what you've done for your country," Rohit said.

Notably, Rohit also announced his retirement from Test cricket in May 2025, paving way for Shubman Gill to become India's new Test skipper. Apart from Rohit, star batter Virat Kohli also hung his boots in the longest format.

With 8,167 runs in 118 matches, he is only behind Kumar Sangakkara (12,400) and Mahela Jayawardena (11,814) for the most Test runs by a Sri Lankan. He also proved handy with the ball with 33 wickets to his name. He also has the second-most runs at Galle, with 2206 runs across 33 Test matches at the venue.

"I played my 100th Test in Galle, so I thought I'd say goodbye in Galle. But the main reason was that we don't have any games coming up, at least for now. After this, we'll be having our next assignment in Test cricket after a year's time, that is a very long wait," Matthews had said.

