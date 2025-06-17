Sunil Gavaskar's exploits against West Indies is legendary. At a time when batters did not have high-end protective gears, Gavaskar faced the fearsome West Indies pace line-up and had an astounding average of 65.45 against the side. Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj Singh and a former India cricketer, has revealed the kind of sledging that Gavaskar faced in West Indies. He mentioned the incident while talking about the repeated fines that was imposed on Digvesh Rathi during IPL 2025 for aggressive celebration.

"You should have seen the West Indians. Ask Sunil Gavaskar. He will tell you. 'Oh, it's another man. Small man. I'm going to kill you, man. You have kids. Go home. You bloody this and this and this and this'. People like Michael Holding, Marshall and all the guys are coming and abusing you. Hitting you on the head, bruising you. Go to the hospital. But they were also very harsh words," Yograj Singh told Inside Sports.

"So were the Australians. So were the south Africans. And why not? No one carries it outside. Till you go out of the way to destroy anybody's career. That is not acceptable."

In the same interview, Yograj criticised former BCCI selector Mohinder Amaranath. After winning the 2011 World Cup, India went through a tumultuous transition phase over the next two years, getting whitewashed 0-4 in away Test series against England and Australia. These defeats saw a number of Indian stalwarts getting dropped from the Indian team. The selectors had even unanimously decided that MS Dhoni would be sacked as captain, with former India all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath one of the key figures of the selection committee then. Reflecting on that episode, Yograj Singh, the father of former India star Yuvraj Singh, has brutally criticised Amarnath and co.

"You (BCCI selectors) just destroyed these boys for no reason. Boys like Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Mohammed Kaif, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid. You just made them go after 2011," Yograj said.

"You just destroyed the team after the 2011 World Cup. The careers of 7 players were put into the gutter. That is why were struggling," Yograj added.