Rinku Singh hit five consecutive sixes in the last over off Yash Dayal, blasting Kolkata Knight Riders to a memorable three-wicket win against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With KKR needing 29 off the last over, Rinku struck five sixes on the trot to remain unbeaten on 48 off just 21 balls. KKR seemed to be in trouble after Rashid Khan had picked a hat-trick in the 17th over. He struck a four and a six in the penultimate over to bring the equation down to 29 in 6 balls, before doing the unthinkable in the final over. After the conclusion of the match, Rinku was trending on social media.

Rinku, who was born in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, was retained by KKR for Rs 55 lakh ahead of IPL 2023. He was first acquired by KKR in 2018 for INR 80 lakh. Even though the first season didn't turn out to be great, his potential was considered and he was retained for IPL 2019 as well.

Rinku worked on his batting with KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar at the KKR Academy during the off season and the results were pretty visible in his 2018-19 Ranji Trophy outing for Uttar Pradesh.

He ended up being the third highest run getter (953 runs in 10 innings) of the tournament with four hundreds to his name.

The 25-year-old, who was part of the Kings XI Punjab squad (now Punjab Kings) in 2017, was handed with a three-month suspension by the BCCI for taking part in a Ramadan T20 tournament in Abu Dhabi, without seeking permission.

So far, he has played 40 First Class, 50 List-A and 78 T20 matches, amassing 6,016 runs with the help of eight centuries and 41 fifties.