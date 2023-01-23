Shikhar Dhawan on Monday uploaded a video on social media in which he could be seen kayaking with the song 'Pyar ki kashti mein' being added to the video. In the shared clip, Dhawan could be seen donning a black cloth on his head and red half pants as he enjoys his outing, seemingly on the edge of a sea. "When your Monday collides with Pyaar Ki Kashti," wrote Dhawan in the video, while his caption read: "Hope your #monday too collides with #pyaar ki kashti."

Shikhar Dhawan has been out of favour since an ODI match against Bangladesh on December 10. After the Bangladesh series, India played three T20Is against Sri Lanka and as many ODIs, but Dhawan was a part of none. He has also been dropped for India's ongoing white-ball series against New Zealand.

On the other hand, Team India is going through a decent form. The side lost the ODI series 1-2 to Bangladesh, but clean swept the opponent in a two-match Test series that followed. India then defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in the T20I series before registering a 3-0 clean sweep against the side in ODIs.

Talking about India's ongoing assignment, they have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The Rohit Sharma-led side had inched past the Blackcaps by 12 runs in the first game, while they registered a convincing 8-wicket win in the second match. The third and final game of the series will be played on January 24 at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

