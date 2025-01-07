While Pakistan did end up losing by 10 wickets against South Africa in the second Test at Cape Town, it was after a valiant fight in the second innings where they posted a total of 478 while following on. After South Africa posted 615 in their first innings, Pakistan were skittled over for just 194, forcing them to follow-on. However, led by a superb 145 by captain Shan Masood, Pakistan fought hard in the second innings, ultimately setting a new record on South African soil.

Pakistan's total of 478 is now the highest score while following on by a visiting team in South Africa in the 136 years since the first time a Test match was played in the nation. It is also the first time a visiting team has crossed the total of 400 while following on in South Africa.

It surpasses the previous best follow-on total of 372/7 set by Australia in Johannesburg in 1902, over 122 years ago.

The record of the highest follow-on total in South Africa belongs to the host nation, who scored 572 against England in Durban in 1999.

Opening the batting, Shan Masood and Babar Azam (81) set up a 205-run stand, 11 runs more than the total managed by Pakistan in their first innings. On Day 4, Masood reached a brilliant century, while valuable contributions were made by Salman Agha (48) and Mohammad Rizwan (41).

This meant that Pakistan managed to overturn the follow-on deficit of 421, and ultimately were bowled out for 478, giving them a 57-run lead.

Despite the valiant batting performance, the 58-run target proved to be a cakewalk for the Proteas, who reached it in just 7.1 overs.

Aiden Markram and David Bedingham opened the batting in the second innings. The latter slammed 44 off just 30 balls to take South Africa home, helping them clinch the series 2-0.

The win confirmed that South Africa would finish top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table for the 2023-25 cycle, no matter how other results play out. The Proteas will play their first WTC final against reigning champions Australia at Lord's in June.