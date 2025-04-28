Former cricketers Anil Kumble, Sanjay Bangar and Wasim Jaffer pointed out the tactical flaw in Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel's plan during the death phase of the second innings which led to their six-wicket downfall against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). During Delhi's attempt to defend its 162/8, the entire chase became a pulsating affair when the equation came down to 38 runs required from 24 deliveries. Mukesh Kumar bowled the 17th over, and the duo of Krunal Pandya and Virat Kohli managed to steal 12 runs away.

Dushmantha Chameera conceded nine in the next but returned with the priceless scalp of Virat (51). When the Capitals seemingly reignited their ambition for victory, the entire contest suddenly ended within the blink of an eye.

Mukesh returned to the attack and then was bashed away for 6, 4, 4, 4 in the 19th, with Tim David being his tormentor. For the penultimate over, Axar had the option to exercise Mitchell Starc's last over and Vipraj Nigam, who had bowled just a solitary over.

"I don't know [what DC were thinking]. When you have 18-19 runs [the requirement was 17 from two overs] to defend in the last two overs, you give the 19th over to your best bowler to take it till the end. I was surprised that he gave the ball to Mukesh and not Starc. The result might have been the same, but the intent was wrong," Kumble said on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out show.

Axar's intent to restrain Starc possibly came down to using the Australian's services in the final over, considering his heroics against Rajasthan Royals earlier in the tournament.

"It must be the hangover from the [game against RR]. Axar must have thought that since Starc had defended nine runs in that last over, so let's give this to Mukesh and see. It might have worked, but the thought process was wrong. Your best bowler should have bowled that over. Even if Starc had conceded, say, 12 runs, you have a leg-spinner [Nigam] for the last over if you don't want to bowl Mukesh. Spinners sometimes create magical moments. It was a mistake on Axar's part," Bangar said.

"I felt he [Axar] didn't show enough trust in Vipraj. Maybe he could have been given two-three overs too. Maybe it could have had an effect. Because at that stage [if a wicket had fallen], two overseas batters [David and Romario Shepherd] would have been there, and they might have found it tough. Jitesh [Sharma] was the main batter left then," Jaffer added.

