As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) climb to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table with a win over Delhi Capitals, Virat Kohli draws plenty of praise for his instrumental show. Kohli is the top-scoring batter in the league this season, with 443 runs to his name in 10 matches. However, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels it's the franchise's bowling unit that has played a more important role in the team's rise to the top standings.

Against Delhi, the duo of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged 5 wickets between them while Yash Dayal and Krunal Pandya pitched in with a wicket each. Kohli scored 47-ball 51 at a stage where the Benglauru side had lost the duo of Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar in quick succession. Later, Krunal Pandya gave team the finishing touch with his unbeaten knock of 73 runs off 47 balls.

While all of RCB's players have pitched in different games this season, Manjrekar feels the bowling unit is the reason behind the team's improved show this season.

"4 of RCB's 7 wins have come in chases. Targets 174, 175, 157, and 162. It's their bowlers that have made the real difference this season!" Manjrekar said after the match between DC and RCB on Sunday.

Earlier, Manjrekar had also said that RCB's rise this season is not down to 'one guy'.

Manjrekar had earlier snubbed Kohli from his list of 'batters that matter' because of his under 150 strike-rate this campaign. After the game against DC, Kohli decided to answer those questioning his scoring rate.

"I try and ensure I don't stop my singles and doubles and combine with the occasional boundary. This year you can't just come out and hit, you have to assess, understand the conditions and then plan accordingly. We have communicated beautifully as a team in the batting and that's the reason we have 7 wins out of 10," he said after the game.