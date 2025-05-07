Deepak Chahar and Hardik Pandya committed massive blunders on the final ball of the match as Gujarat Titans registered a crucial win over Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 match on Tuesday. GT needed 1 run to win off the final ball in the rain-curtailed match with Arshad Khan on strike. Arshad hit the delivery from Chahar towards mid-off and took off for the single but Hardik was quick to collect the ball. However, his throw missed the stumps and Chahar was not positioned near the stumps to complete the run-out. Replays showed that Suryakumar Yadav did not get the time to position himself near the stumps and if it was a direct hit, Arshad would have found himself well short of the crease. But, GT completed the run and the joy was clear as the Shubman Gill-led side took a giant step towards playoff qualification.

Coming to the match, Gujarat Titans overcame two rain interruptions and a fighting Mumbai Indians to register a dramatic three-wicket win under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method to go on top of the IPL points table on Tuesday.

Chasing a below-par 156, the Titans were guilty of an ordinary start which saw them lagging behind the DLS par-score when the rain impeded the game for the first time.

But eventually they managed to reach the revised target of 147 off the last ball of the match which was reduced to 19 overs. The former champions now have 16 points, same as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but they are perched atop the table on account of better net run rate -- +0.79 against +0.48.

However, GT had to brave a second rain interruption close to midnight. On that occasion, they were 132 for six in 18 overs, needing another 24 off 12 balls.

The break resulted in the target being revised to 147, and when the play resumed at 12.30, GT needed to score 15 runs in one over.

Rahul Tewatia (11 not out) hit the first ball off Deepak Chahar for a four and Gerald Coetzee (12) hit the third for a six, but the bowler overstepped on the next delivery.

Even though Chahar dismissed Coetzee and brought down the equation to one run off the final ball, Arshad Khan and Tewatia scrambled for a quick single to record a memorable win for the Titans.

(With PTI inputs)