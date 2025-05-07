Mumbai Indians' winning streak finally came to an end on Tuesday after they faced a defeat against Gujarat Titans in a rain-curtailed match at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 156, GT faced several setbacks as they kept on losing wickets but rain turned out to be a game-changer. After many rain breaks, GT finally had to score 15 runs in one over and they went across the line on the last delivery, putting a halt on MI's six-match winning streak and earning two important points.

After a victory in this rain-hit clash, GT claimed the top spot on the points table with 16 points (+0.793 NRR) in 11 games. MI, on the other hand, have dropped down to the fourth spot with 14 points (+1.156 NRR) in 12 matches.

Currently, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at the second place with 16 points (+0.482) in 11 matches while Punjab Kings are third with 15 points (+0.376) in 11 matches.

Chasing a below-par 156, the Titans were guilty of an ordinary start which saw them lagging behind the DLS par-score when the rain impeded the game for the first time.

But eventually they managed to reach the revised target of 147 off the last ball of the match which was reduced to 19 overs. The former champions now have 16 points, same as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but they are perched atop the table on account of better net run rate -- +0.79 against +0.48.

However, GT had to brave a second rain interruption close to midnight. On that occasion, they were 132 for six in 18 overs, needing another 24 off 12 balls.

The break resulted in the target being revised to 147, and when the play resumed at 12.30 GT needed to score 15 runs in one over.

Rahul Tewatia (11 not out) hit the first ball off Deepak Chahar for a four and Gerald Coetzee (12) hit the third for a six, but the bowler overstepped on the next delivery.

Even though Chahar dismissed Coetzee and brought down the equation to one run off the final ball, Arshad Khan and Tewatia scrambled for a quick single to record a memorable win for the Titans.

(With PTI Inputs)