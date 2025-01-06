Temba Bavuma-led South Africa on Monday clinched a massive 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second and final match of the series at the Newlands in Cape Town. With the win, the Proteas whitewashed Pakistan in the two-match Test series. According to ICC, Pakistan began Day 4 of the second Test trailing South Africa by 208 runs with nine wickets in hand in their second innings. Unbeaten overnight, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood continued eating away at the South Africa total with help from the Pakistan middle order. However, South Africa managed to eke out the wickets of Khurram Shahzad (18) and Kamran Ghulam (28) in the first session.

South Africa got back into the game with the new ball in hand, dismissing Saud Shakeel in the 83rd over. And then soon after, debutant Kwena Maphaka delivered a crucial breakthrough by trapping Masood in front of his pads. Masood walked back after a valiant 145.

Under pressure once again, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha showed remarkable resilience, building another vital partnership. The duo took Pakistan to 398-5 at Tea, narrowing the deficit to just 23 runs.

But the Pakistan innings crumbled in the final session. Keshav Maharaj was South Africa's star, getting the wickets of Rizwan, Salman and Aamer Jamal. When Kagiso Rabada had Mir Hamza dismissed for 16, Pakistan had reached 478, setting the Proteas a modest target of 58.

Having been promoted to opener, David Bedingham went all guns blazing at the total and smashed an unbeaten 44 off merely 30 balls as South Africa secured a win in just 43 balls without losing a wicket.

Ryan Rickelton was the Player of the Match for his impressive double ton that helped South Africa set a massive first innings total of 615. Pakistan had been bowled out for merely 194 in their first innings, before being asked to follow on.

Marco Jansen was the Player of the Series for his all-round excellence. The lanky all-rounder scored 80 runs and picked up 10 wickets in the series.

With this win, Proteas maintained their unbeaten record in the home summer (four on a trot) and the overall season too.

With a win in the first Test, Temba Bavuma's side had already secured a place in the ICC World Test Championship final, where they'll take on Australia at Lord's.

South Africa's point percentage of 69.44 means that they'll finish this cycle of the World Test Championship as the leaders of the league phase.

