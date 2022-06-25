The 2007 T20 World Cup match between England and India will always have a special place in the hearts of cricket fans. Speaking of special, Yuvraj Singh produced one of the most iconic moments after he struck England pacer Stuart Broad for sixes in an over. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was commentating in the game in Durban, has now recalled the iconic moment. Shastri, who had also hit six sixes in an over during a Ranji Trophy game in 1985, said that it takes a lot of concentration to pull off something like that.

"I remember the India-England game (2007 World Cup). You know there was an exchange of words (between Yuvraj Singh and Andrew Flintoff), it had obviously rattled and needled Yuvraj. The stage was set for something special to happen and it started. The first one went for six, second one went for six, the third one went for six and David Lloyd jumped out of his seat and took off. What happened after that was sheer mayhem," Shastri said during the latest episode of CRED's The Long Game.

Shastri, who had also hit six sixes in an over for Mumbai against Baroda, even mentioned his own feat, remembering the similarities between his and Yuvraj's feat.

"I go into my state of mind having hit six 6s myself as to trying to anticipate what must be in the mind of the bowler and the batsmen. When the 5th six was hit, again David taking off, with me of course. And I knew, and I said it on commentary, "I think Yuvraj is favorite to hit a six here". The next one goes massive for 6, that's when you take off. No one knew what was going to happen. It takes fierce concentration," he added.