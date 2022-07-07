Ravi Shastri, former Indian cricket team head coach, has got a reputation of being a flamboyant personality. Always the one to speak his mind, Shastri has been a colorful character in Indian cricket for years now. Along with it, Shastri became well known to make bold predictions during his time with Team India. Under him, the side reached great heights in Test cricket which included winning two Test series in Australia. Now, it has emerged that Shastri can give out of the box pep talks too.

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel recently revealed how Shastri egged him to do well in the 2017-18 Tour of South Africa. In the third and final Test, Patel batted at No. 6 in the first innings. In the second innings, India needed an opener and Patel was promoted. Shastri came up with a gem of quote to egg Patel on.

"The wicket was moving so he came and asked me 'Will you open?'. I said 'Yes, I will do it.' Ja phir Rabada ka kabada kar de," Patel said in a discussion on Tanmay Bhat's YouTube channel. Pate scored 16 as an opener in the second innings.

Shastri was the head coach of the Indian team back in 2021 when it had taken a 2-1 lead against England before the tour was called off due to multiple cases of COVID-19 in the Indian camp. India lost the fifth rescheduled test of that series on Tuesday. Shastri criticised India's batting in the second innings.

Promoted

"I think (it was) disappointing, to say the least, because they could have batted England out of this contest," said Shastri, who was part of the Sky Sports Cricket team at Edgbaston.

"They needed to bat two sessions and I thought they were defensive, they were timid today, especially after lunch. Even after they had lost those wickets, they could have taken some chances. Runs were important at that stage of the game and I thought they just went into a shell, lost those wickets too quickly, and gave enough time for England to bat today."