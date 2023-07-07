Wishes from all over the world started pouring in as the former India skipper MS Dhoni turned 42 on Friday. Known for charismatic captaincy and blistering knocks, Dhoni is worshipped by the fans for his major contributions in the field of cricket. The social media was flooded with posts and wishes from fans and former cricketers for Dhoni. The five-time IPL winner has played many numerous knocks and to celebrate his special day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come up with a brilliant surprise.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI posted a 70-second video, showing a compilation of some of the breathtaking performances of Dhoni. The video featured his powerful hitting, monstrous sixes, and his legendary helicopter shot.

The video also featured a huge six from the 2019 ODI World Cup against Australia, where Dhoni had smashed an 87m long maximum on Mitchell Starc's delivery. Seeing Dhoni's brilliance, batter Virat Kohli, who was standing at the non-striker's end, was also left speechless.

Captain. Leader. Legend!



Wishing @msdhoni - former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday



Here's a birthday treat for all the fans - seconds of vintage MSD https://t.co/F6A5Hyp1Ak pic.twitter.com/Nz78S3SQYd — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2023

The 42-year-old had announced his international retirement in August 2020. In Test cricket, Dhoni played 90 matches, scoring 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He scored six centuries and 33 half-centuries, with the best score of 224. He is the 14th-highest scorer for India in Tests.

However, Dhoni's strongest format was the ODIs. In 350 ODIs, he scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India, with the best score of 183*.

He is India's fifth-highest scorer in ODIs (with Sachin Tendulkar at the top with 18,426 runs). He is also the 11th most successful ODI batter of all time.

Advertisement

The fact that he managed to score 10,000-plus runs at an average of over 50 while coming down the order makes his statistics even more astonishing.

He also played 98 T20Is for India, scoring 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60, at a strike rate of 126.13. He has two half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 56.

(With ANI Inputs)