Captain Mohammad Rizwan and his deputy Salman Ali Agha slammed centuries on Wednesday, helping Pakistan beat South Africa in the first game at the newly-renovated National Stadium in Karachi. The pair added a record-breaking 260-run stand, the highest for Pakistan in ODIs for the 4th wicket. Pakistan were reeling at 91/3 while chasing 355, before the captain and his deputy turn the tide in favour of the hosts, who achieved the target with an over to spare and entered the final of tri-nation series where they will play New Zealand.

Despite struggling with cramps, Rizwan kept on going till the end, remaining unbeaten on 122 (128) balls. Speaking post-match, Salman had a rather cheeky comment for Rizwan's knock, suggesting that the latter always bats long whenever he gets bothered by cramps.

"It was a good wicket to bat on and we wanted to take it as deep as we can. We had targets for every five overs and we could do it. That catch just stuck in the hands. But I want to contribute in all three departments. There was a bit of reverse in the first innings but it was a good wicket all day. When Rizwan has cramps, we know he is in the game, his head is working," Salman said after the match.

With his knock of 122, Rizwan surpassed former captain Babar Azam in the list of batters with most runs for Pakistan in successful 300+ chases in ODIs.

Most runs for Pakistan in successful 300+ chases in ODIs

425* : Mohammad Rizwan (7 innings)

399 : Babar Azam (7 innings)

329 : Fakhar Zaman (5 innings)

298 : Imam-ul-Haq (5 innings)

265 : Younis Khan (4 innings)

Meanwhile, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, while reflecting on his team's loss, said: "You back yourself after getting to 350. We got a couple of wickets that slowed them down but we weren't able to get on a momentum. It was a good wicket. There was a little bit of swing but nothing otherwise. It was tough work for bowlers. Wickets are important. Bowling both sides of the wicket, the batters are going to put you away. In the middle, either you squeeze or take wickets to handicap them in the death. I am hitting the ball well. My last proper knock was against Pakistan in the Test series. So good to remove some cobwebs."

Advertisement

Pakistan will play New Zealand in the tri-nation series final in Karachi on February 14 (Friday).