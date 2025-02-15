Yuzvendra Chahal, despite being one of the best performing spinners in the T20 format, has been ignored form the Indian cricket team in recent times. The veteran wrist-spinner has 72 ODIs and 80 T20Is taking 121 and 96 wickets respectively. However, the last international match that he played was back in August, 2023. In the current scheme of things, spinners like Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav have been given preference on him. He was not even selected for Champions Trophy 2025.

On Valentine's Day, which fell on Friday, Chahal posted a cryptic line along with a series of his photos. "You are enough just as you are! Don't let anyone make you feel otherwise," the caption to the post read.

While there was no clarity on what the post was actually about, some of his followers deemed that it may have to do with his personal life. In recent times, there have been rumours that the Indian cricket team star may be headed for divorce with wife Dhanashree Verma.

In a long message regarding "social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true", Chahal said it has caused him and his family immense pain.

"I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support without which, I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!! While I am proud to be a sportsman, I am also a Son, a Brother, and a Friend. I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true," he wrote in a long post on his Instagram story.

"As a Son, a Brother and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family. My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values. With Divine Blessings, I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy."

Earlier, Dhanashree slammed faceless trolls for spreading hate.

"The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate," Dhanashree wrote in a long post on her Instagram story.

"I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others.

"I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification."