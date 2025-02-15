While Team India appear to have hit their stride at the right time just ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 - having battered England 3-0 at home in an ODI series - they will still face the problem of having to replace Jasprit Bumrah during the main tournament. Bumrah, unquestionably India's pace spearhead, has not been able to recover from a back issue in time for the tournament. Former England coach David 'Bumble' Lloyd stated that left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, set to replace Bumrah in India's playing XI, will have to significantly adjust from T20I cricket to ODI cricket.

"It's a great opportunity for someone to come in, someone who wouldn't make the team. But you can't get away from the fact that he (Bumrah) is the best bowler in the world, and if he isn't playing for you, you've got a problem" said Lloyd, speaking on TalkSport Cricket.

Arshdeep Singh is India's highest-ever T20I wicket-taker, but has only played nine ODIs till date. Lloyd mentioned that shifting from T20Is to ODIs would be a big change.

"Massive difference - four overs to 10. If you're the opposition, test him out; really get into him," Lloyd said.

"'This is not T20 mate, this is not a little party, you've got to come back and come back again', that will be something he won't be used to," Lloyd said.

Arshdeep is one of three pacers selected by Team India for the Champions Trophy 2025, alongside the experienced Mohammed Shami and the recently-debuted Harshit Rana. India went with as many as five spinners in their squad, keeping in mind the conditions in Dubai and the short duration of the tournament.

Arshdeep has fared fairly well in his nine ODIs so far for India, having picked up 14 wickets at an average of 23.

However, Arshdeep played just a solitary game in the three-match ODI series against England, with Shami playing two and Rana playing all three.

The absence of Bumrah - who was named the ICC Cricketer of the Year for 2024 - will surely be felt by India. The 31-year-old has won the 'Player of the Tournament' at the T20 World Cup 2024 and the 'Player of the Series' at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and appeared in the best form of his career heading into the Champions Trophy.

India are likely to go with two frontline seamers in their playing XI at the Champions Trophy, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya being the third seam option.