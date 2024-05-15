As the Indian cricket team gears up for the T20 World Cup 2024 showdown, Rohit Sharma will once again don the captain's hat and look to take his teammates all the way in the marquee event. Named as the captain of the Indian team after Virat Kohli's exit as skipper, Rohit has done well in leading the team across formats. But, it's the pursuit of an ICC title that continues to drive him. In a candid chat, Rohit opened up on his cricketing journey, giving insights into his 'human side', that remains his driving force.

"The journey has been wonderful, it has been 17 years; I still hope to play a few more years as well & make an impact in World cricket," he said on Dubai Eye 103.8. Speaking about the captaincy responsibility, the 37-year-old said, "Captaining your country is the biggest honour that you can have, and for me, I have never thought that this day would arrive where I'll be captaining one day. But yeah, people say 'Good things happen to Good people."

Ro about personal Milestones ! pic.twitter.com/Vpu6ms2wJU — Manojkumar (@Manojkumar_099) May 15, 2024

Rohit has been with the Indian cricket team for long but his turn to lead the national side only came a couple of years ago. While the Hitman has achieved a lot as a skipper in his Indian Premier League career, he is yet to hit similar milestones in international cricket. But, what remains the same for him is the vision of always keeping the team in front.

"When I took over as India Captain, I just wanted everyone to drive in one direction that's how team sport should be played, it's not about personal milestones & personal stats & goals, it is about what all 11 of us can bring to the table & win the trophy," Rohit asserted.

Rohit also spoke about the challenges he faced in life and said, "I have seen more downs than ups in my life, and the human and person I am today is because of what I have seen in the past, and in the downs."