13-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues to topple more records. The left-handed batter - who became the youngest-ever player to be sold in an Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in November when he was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore - has now become the youngest-ever Indian player to play a List A game, breaking a record that had stood for a quarter of a century. Suryavanshi broke the record after making his Vijay Hazare Trophy (India's domestic one-day tournament) debut for Bihar against Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

At the age of 13 years and 269 days old, Suryavanshi comfortably beats the previous record set by Ali Akbar in the 1999/00 season, when the latter played for Vidarbha at the age of 14 years and 51 days.

Suryavanshi continues to break age-records, having already become the youngest player to play a Ranji Trophy game and to represent India U19 prior to this.

However, the debut didn't go too well for Suryavanshi who perished for 4 runs in two balls. After slamming the first ball for a boundary, Suryavanshi was dismissed the very next delivery by Aryan Anand Pandey.

Bihar could only manage a total of 196, which Madhya Pradesh chased down with ease. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Rajat Patidar slammed a half-century, while Rs 23.75 crore Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signing Venkatesh Iyer remained unbeaten at the end.

Suryavanshi earned his first IPL contract in November, as he was bought by one-time champions Rajasthan Royals. He will play under the watchful guidance of legendary India batter and coach Rahul Dravid at RR.

From there, Suryavanshi impressed at the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup, as he scored 176 runs in five games at an average of 76 and a sensational strike rate of 145.

