It was a turnaround to remember for ages from Mumbai Indians during their IPL 2025 match vs Delhi Capitals on Sunday. In the chase of 206, DC were 145 for 4, needing 61 runs in the remaining 7 overs to win. MI requested for the ball change and it was approved by the umpires, and what came next was a pefect thriller. The Hardik Pandya-led side bounced back in the game and eventually sealed it with a narrow margin of 12 runs. After the game, it was revealed that former MI captain Rohit Sharma, who led the team to record five IPL titles, played a crucial role in the team's victory.

How good was #KarnSharma 's game-changing spell, sending Stubbs and Rahul back to the dugout?

When the ball was changed after the 13th over, Rohit, who was in the dug-out after getting replaced with impact substitute Karn Sharma, instructed Hardik to bring spin into the attack. Since the ball was dry, Rohit's plan worked perfectly. Visuals shared by host broadcaster also suggest that Rohit, MI's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and head coach Kumar Sangakkara were involved in a discussion before the ex-captain sent his instructions into the ground.

#MI's spinners the game on its head! Here's how the experts broke down their coaching staff's spot-on call to bring them in at just the right moment

Karun Nair's 89 off 40 went in vain as Mumbai Indians registered a thrilling 12-run win over Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

#MI clinched 8 wickets just for 58 runs in their match-winning effort! What do you think was the turning point in this match?

Chasing 206, DC were bundled out for 193, losing their last three wickets as run-out in just one over. DC switched to self-destruction mode, courtesy MI's tight bowling in the slog overs.

A HAT-TRICK OF RUN-OUT DOES IT FOR MUMBAI INDIANS!

Earlier, Tilak Varma scored a gritty fifty as MI posted 205 for 5 after getting an invitation to bat first. Tilak slammed 59 off 33 balls with the help of 6 fours and 3 sixes. Ryan Rickelton (41), Suryakumar Yadav (40) and Naman Dhir (38 not out) also helped MI's cause. For Delhi, Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 23 in four overs.

In the second innings, spin duo of Karn Sharma (3 for 36) and Mitchell Santner (2 for 43) brought MI back in the game. DC batters' poor running in the 19th over also helped MI's cause as the Hardik-led side registered a narrow win.

It was just the second victory for MI in six matches in IPL 2025. The side played the first game without Hardik and Jasprit Bumrah. While the captain returned to the team after the first game, Bumrah joined the side from the fifth match.