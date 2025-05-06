Story ProgressBack to home
MI vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Rain To Play Spoilsport? India Meteorological Department Issues Concerning Update
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Sitting 3rd and 4th in the points table, MI and GT are on the verge of sealing their playoffs spot.
MI Vs GT LIVE Scorecard, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates© BCCI
MI vs GT LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are aiming to put one step into the IPL 2025 playoffs as they face off in Mumbai on Tuesday. There is a possibility of rain affecting the outcome of the match, as local authorities have issued moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds forecast for the next few days. Both teams are in good form and have a points tally of 14 heading into the match. As a result, the winning team would jump to 16 points, which is normally a tally that earns qualification. It is a battle between two settled cores, as GT's Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler face off against MI's Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2025 LIVE Updates - MI Vs GT LIVE Score, Straight from Mumbai:
- 18:26 (IST)MI vs GT LIVE: Rabada's return likely!Kagiso Rabada is available for selection. Bought for Rs 10.75 crore, the South African pacer has played just two games so far. He returns to the fray after completing a one-month drug suspension. His additions adds firepower to GT as they look to secure their place in the playoffs.
- 18:03 (IST)MI vs GT LIVE: Rohit Sharma's renaissanceMumbai Indians appear to be clicking at the right time, and a big reason for that is the return to form of their iconic No. 45. Rohit has smashed three half-centuries in his last 4 matches, and has now formed a great opening pair with Ryan Rickelton.
- 17:58 (IST)MI vs GT LIVE: What is the H2H?Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have met 6 times previously in IPL history, with GT winning on 4 occasions and MI twice. The two teams have already met earlier this season. On that instance, GT won by 36 runs with Sai Sudharsan cracking a half-century.
- 17:55 (IST)MI vs GT LIVE: Threat of rainThere is a decent threat of rain at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium in the lead-up to the match. As per Accuweather, there is a nearly 50 per cent chance of rain afer 6 PM. Remember, last night's match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals was also washed out.
- 17:51 (IST)MI vs GT LIVE: Two settled coresBoth sides are in-form, and have formed a settled core this season. For Gujarat Titans, their top 3 have been incredible, comprising Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. MI, on the other hand, have arguably the strongest Indian core with the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.
