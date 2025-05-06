MI vs GT LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are aiming to put one step into the IPL 2025 playoffs as they face off in Mumbai on Tuesday. There is a possibility of rain affecting the outcome of the match, as local authorities have issued moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds forecast for the next few days. Both teams are in good form and have a points tally of 14 heading into the match. As a result, the winning team would jump to 16 points, which is normally a tally that earns qualification. It is a battle between two settled cores, as GT's Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler face off against MI's Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. (Live Scorecard)

IPL 2025 LIVE Updates - MI Vs GT LIVE Score, Straight from Mumbai: