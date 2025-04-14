Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah was taken apart by comeback man Karun Nair on Sunday. The Delhi Capitals batter, grabbing a spot in the team after the injury to Faf du Plessis, hit a whirlwind knock of 89 runs off 40 balls, though the effort went in vain as MI secured a thrilling 12-run victory. Till the time Karun was in the middle, it looked like Delhi would cruise to win the chase but the tables turned after his dismissal. Over the course of his stay in the middle, Karun also had a bit of an altercation with Bumrah over the bump between the two while the DC batter was running to take a double, with his eyes on the ball.

Bumrah didn't seem to be pleased with the unexpected body push by Karun, hinting that he felt as if it was a deliberate attempt from Karun. Despite the DC batter apologizing for the incident, Bumrah refused to accept his clarification. Karun later even went to MI skipper Hardik Pandya to explain what happened in the middle.

Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma, however, gave an epic reaction to the incident, seemingly teasing Karun for what happened. Here's the video:

The average Delhi vs Mumbai debate in comments section 🫣



Don't miss @ImRo45 's reaction at the end



Watch the LIVE action https://t.co/QAuja88phU#IPLonJioStar #DCvMI | LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/FPt0XeYaqS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 13, 2025

Many fans on social media felt that Bumrah's reaction to the incident was over the top. Though the reaction came after the bump between the two players, even the commentators felt that Bumrah was upset about the bashing he received from Karun's bat right before the incident took place.

Though Karun's return to the IPL ended in a defeat for the Delhi Capitals, the batter did manage to send a clear message to others in his position, as well as the selectors, about what he can do.

After an incredible domestic season, both in the Ranji Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Karun showed the cricket world how he has evolved his T20 batting skills too.