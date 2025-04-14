The Mumbai Indians returned to winning ways with a thrilling 12-run triumph against the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Sunday. Karn Sharma emerged as the match-winner for MI, securing three important wickets in the middle overs, while a hat-trick of run-outs derailed DC's chase with one over to spare. While Karn Sharma's three wickets in the middle overs were seen as the turning point in the game, former MI skipper Rohit Sharma was portrayed as the 'mastermind' behind the introduction of Karn with the 'new ball' at that moment. However, former India cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Sanjay Bangar weren't happy to see Rohit making the headlines for the 'tactical change' instead of skipper Hardik.

Even broadcaster Star Sports sang praises for Rohit for the 'instruction' to introduce Impact Player Karn Sharma into the attack. Rohit, who was substituted for Karn in the second innings, seemingly discussed the change with MI's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey before communicating the same to head coach Mahela Jayawardene, who then instructed captain Hardik to do the same.

STAR SPORTS POSTER FOR ROHIT SHARMA



- The Game Changing moment.

As Mumbai Indians won a tightly-contested match, social media went ga-ga over Rohit's masterstroke from the tactical standpoint, despite being on the bench. Commentators Sanjay Bangar and Sanjay Manjrekar, however, weren't pleased.

Sanjay Bangar: "The credit behind the victory went to Rohit Sharma, but it should've been Karn Sharma and Hardik Pandya. While Karn was the one executed, Hardik gave instructions."

No rohit sharma and his PR harmed here

Unreal cooking man.

Sanjay Manjrekar: "There are many people who are there to give suggestions but it all depends on the person in the middle who has to take the decision. He (Hardik) listened to the advice (from Rohit) is the biggest thing. If you give Rohit credit here as well and not Hardik Pandya, it would be the wrong thing. If the suggestion had failed, you would've blamed Hardik. It's quite easy to give suggestions from outside. The entire credit for this (victory), should go to Hardik Pandya. Considering how emotional he has been (over Mumbai's recent results), it was an important win for him. It has been quite a difficult journey for him. Would be wrong if social media and others say that Mumbai Indians won because of Rohit Sharma's suggestions. Hardik Pandya is the captain, and he is the one taking decisions, no matter who is giving suggestions."

Rohit, who couldn't contribute much with the bat against Delhi as well, was seen as an active strategist from the bench for the Mumbai Indians. Even during the strategic timeouts, Rohit would be spotted on the field with MI coach Jayawardene, sharing his opinions on the situation the game was in.

While there's no denying the expertise Rohit brings from the strategic point of view, it would also be wrong to rob Hardik of the credit he deserves too.