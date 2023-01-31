South Africa took an unassailable 2-0 lead over England in the three-match ODI series, after claiming a five-wicket win in the second ODI on Sunday. Asked to bat first, the visitors posted 342/7 in 50 overs after Jos Buttler and Harry Brook played top knocks of 94* and 80 respectively. However, the game completely turned upside down in the second innings when South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma smashed 109 off 102 balls as the hosts chased down the target with five wickets and five balls to spare. Apart from such a spectacular win, one moment which grabbed everyone's attention was the banter between Jos Buttler and Rassie van der Dussen that was caught on stump mic.

In the 19th over of South Africa's chase, a conversation between England skipper and wicketkeeper Buttler, Jos Buttler, and van der Dussen was captured on the stump mic. Buttler was heard saying, "I am trying to get to the ball” to which Dussen says “I saw”.

The conversation then got intense when Buttler said, "What's your problem Rassie. It's not all about you all the time. I am allowed to try and catch the ball”. Later, the umpire entered as a peacemaker and asked both players to calm down.

Coming to the match, Bavuma sent England in to bat, reasoning correctly that there could be early life in the pitch. England struggled initially, losing both openers inside the first seven overs, but prospered as batting conditions eased.

Harry Brook, playing in his second one-day international after being dismissed for naught in the first match on Friday, made 80 off 75 balls. Captain Jos Buttler hit an unbeaten 94 off 82 deliveries.

Moeen Ali was also in fine form for England, hitting 51 off 45 balls and sharing a fifth-wicket stand of 106 with Buttler.

Sponsored by Vuukle

There was a brief lull after Ali's dismissal but England scored 60 runs off the last four overs, with Sam Curran hitting three sixes in scoring 28.

Bavuma and Quinton de Kock made a fast start, putting on 77 for the first wicket in 12 overs. All the South African batsmen made contributions and the hosts were always up with or close to the required rate. David Miller hit 58 not out off 37 balls and finished the match with a six off Chris Woakes.

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

For First Women's Premier League, Record Bids Worth Rs 4,670 Crore For Five Teams