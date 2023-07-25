Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur's scathing criticism of the umpires in the tied third ODI against Bangladesh has put her in the spotlight. Harmanpreet first shattered her stumps after getting dismissed in the match, then went on to launch a relentless attack at the umpires in the post-match presentation ceremony as well as the series-end photoshoot. Though the sanctions that Harmanpreet is to face haven't been announced yet, either by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the International Cricket Council (ICC), reports suggest that a hefty penalty could be coming.

Earlier, Cricbuzz reported that Harmanpreet's actions in the final ODI of the series are likely to cost her 75% of her match fee as well as 4 demerit points. If such a penalty is indeed issued, India's campaign in the forthcoming Asian Games could be in jeopardy.

As per an ESPNCricinfo report, the match officials have recommended three demerit points for equipment damage and one demerit point for criticising the match officials in public.

As per the ICC rules, a player who accumulates 4 demerit points in 24 months, will be suspended for 1 Test or 2 ODIs, or 2 T20Is, whichever are scheduled to be held next. With the Indian women's team already through to the quarter-finals of the Asian Games, the team's next matches will be the quarters and semis in the competition.

If Harmanpreet is indeed issued a penalty of 4 demerit points, she would be forced to miss the two crucial knockout matches, but will be available for the final if the Indian team manges to qualify.

The Indian women's team skipper has also received criticism from some of the former players. Anjum Chopra and Madan Lal have both slammed the senior batter for her actions in the match, suggesting there were better ways to raise concerns over umpiring issues in the match than to go on the sort of rant she did.