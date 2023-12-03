Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs England 1st ODI, Live Updates:West Indies go up against England in the 1st ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Antigua. After a dismal ODI World Cup 2023 campaign, England players regroup to begin a new phase in their cricketing journey. As for West Indies, batting allrounder Sherfane Rutherford and bowling allrounder Matthew Forde are likely to get the nod. The stadium hasn't seen many over 300+ scores. Anything between 250 and 300 can be called a winnable score here. (Live Scorecard)
1st ODI, England in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Dec 03, 2023
Play In Progress
WI
ENG
144/3 (22.0)
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6.55
No run.
2 runs.
1 run.
A bit short and turning away, on off, Zak Crawley rocks back to punch it through the off side but plays inside the line. Gets it off the inner of the bat and the ball goes nowhere.
Floats it up again, on middle, Zak Crawley keeps it out off the front foot.
Short and outside off, cut to deep cover for a single by Harry Brook.
DROPPED AGAIN! Zak Crawley gets another life but this was a tough chance! Loops it up, full and on the off-stump line, Zak Crawley tries to heave it across the line but gets an outside edge that deflects off the keeper's gloves and Brandon King at first slip, fails to pouch the deflection moving away to his left. A single taken as the ball rolls behind King.
Nicely bowled! Tosses it up, full and turning away, outside off, Zak Crawley lunges to defend but the ball dips on him and spins away to beat the bat.
Fullish and in line with middle and off. Zak Crawley flicks it away to deep square leg to retain the strike next over.
A short ball on the off side. Zak Crawley jabs it to the fielder at cover for a dot to end the over.
Good-length delivery, on middle, Harry Brook clips it to deep backward square leg and takes a single.
Angling into the batter, on a back of a length, Zak Crawley nudges it behind square on the leg side fo one.
Short of a length, on off, Harry Brook dabs it wide of backward point for one.
Back of a length, on middle, Harry Brook waits on the back foot but the ball keeps a tad low which is negotiate well by the batter.
Full and on off, Harry Brook drives it down to long on and retains the strike with a single.
At the stumps, Harry Brook pushes it back to the bowler.
DROPPED! Gudakesh Motie has shelled it! Zak Crawley gets a life! Nicely tossed up by Yannic Cariah, full and on off, Zak Crawley makes the mistake of playing it against the turn as he slogs across the line. Gets a top edge that skies high in the air towards long where Gudakesh Motie settles under the skier but fails to hang on. He should have opted to catch the ball near his chest instead of taking it near his knees.
FOUR! Lofted down the ground! Keeps it fuller in length, on middle, Zak Crawley swings through the line as he smacks it back over the bowler's head for another boundary.
Fine stop! A bit too full, on off and middle, Zak Crawley holds his shape and whips it hard towards wide long on. Gudakesh Motie covers good ground to his right and makes a good stop to save a couple of runs for his side.
Turning away, on off, Harry Brook pushes it off the back foot to deep cover for a run.