West Indies vs England 1st ODI, Live Updates:West Indies go up against England in the 1st ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Antigua. After a dismal ODI World Cup 2023 campaign, England players regroup to begin a new phase in their cricketing journey. As for West Indies, batting allrounder Sherfane Rutherford and bowling allrounder Matthew Forde are likely to get the nod. The stadium hasn't seen many over 300+ scores. Anything between 250 and 300 can be called a winnable score here. (Live Scorecard)