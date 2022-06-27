West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score Updates:
WI vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: West Indies are just four wickets away from victory
West Indies are just four wickets away from winning the second Test against Bangladesh. However the play on Day 4 was delayed due to wet outfield. On Day 3, Kemar Roach had become just the sixth West Indian to claim 250 Test wickets as the senior pacer swept through the top order of the Bangladesh second innings to put his team on course for victory on the third day of the second and final Test at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Sunday. Roach's three wickets led the assault of the hapless visitors who closed the truncated day at 132 for six in their second innings, still needing another 42 runs to avoid an innings defeat after Kyle Mayers' topscore of 146 anchored the West Indies first innings total of 408. Another brief respite followed courtesy of another series of showers. (LIVE SCORECARD)
WI vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4 Live
UPDATE - 9.10 pm IST (3.40 pm GMT) - There is some news from the ground. The umpires have decided that Lunch will be taken at the normal time, i.e., 9.30 pm IST (4 pm GMT). There will be a second inspection at 10.30 pm IST (5 pm GMT). So, for now, all cricket lovers will have to play the waiting game for the next hour or so. Stay tuned for any further updates.
UPDATE 9 pm IST (3.30 pm GMT) - There is an inspection going on at the moment. The pitch continues to get hairdryed even though there hasn't been any rain for the last 2-3 hours. We should get an official word from the umpires really soon and the good news is that there are no puddles in sight.
UPDATE 8.23 pm IST (2.53 pm GMT) - The live pictures from the ground show that there's no rain which is a good sign. The groundsmen have worked hard and most of the puddles have disappeared. There will be an inspection soon by the umpires and we will bring you the latest update after that. Stay tuned.
UPDATE 7.42 pm IST (2.12 pm GMT) - Still no update regarding the start! The ground is wet and the groundsmen are working hard to get it ready. The condition though continues to be gloomy. Let's hope for the best. Stay tuned for further updates.
UPDATE 7.03 pm IST (1.33 pm GMT) - Right then, the groundsmen continue their hard work of making the ground ready for play at the soonest with inclement weather looming large. We will be back with the latest news from the ground at the earliest but for now, the start has been delayed. Stay tuned.
PITCH REPORT - Samuel Badree is pitchside. He says that the conditions are overcast and there was rain early in the morning as well. He adds that there are a few puddles all over the ground and the groundsmen are working hard. Adds that the forecast isn't the best for the day and the umpires will have an inspection soon. Stay tuned for further updates regarding the start of play.
Bangladesh simply do not seem to be learning from their mistakes. After a spirited showing with the ball early on Day 3, Khaled Ahmed was able to pick up his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket and helped his team clean up the opposition tail. The visitors did have a big lead to get rid of but a few loose shots at the wrong moments have cost them dearly. Najmul Hossain Shanto got well-set and just gave it away before the skipper, Shakib Al Hasan too was dismissed, leaving the tail well exposed. Can Bangladesh somehow manage to get through the first session without losing a wicket? Or will West Indies be able to get those remaining 4 wickets in a hurry? We'll find out soon.
West Indies came into Day 3 in a strong position but the tail wasn't able to hang on for too long and Kyle Mayers was the only one who mustered up some runs before getting out on 148. They did get bundled out for 408 but still had a substantial lead of 174 runs. When the hosts came out to bowl, it was yet again Kemar Roach who made the new ball talk and snatched up a couple of early wickets. Things became a bit slow in the middle but Alzarri Joseph came back with fire in his belly and late in the evening picked up a couple of wickets to make sure West Indies ended the day well ahead of the game.
Hello folks! A very warm welcome to Day 4 of the second Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh. The visitors still trail by 42 runs with 4 wickets in hand and the hosts certainly seem to be in a great position to seal the series 2-0. There was a lot of rain on Day 3 and that meant we lost more than an entire session's worth of play. Hopefully, Day 4 stays rain-free and the match can go on smoothly.
... Day 4, Session 1 ...
Right then, Bangladesh still trail by 42 runs and have just 4 wickets in hand. West Indies will be sniffing a clean sweep here and would want to finish off the game in the first session on Day 4 itself. Having lost a lot of overs on Day 3 due to rain, play on Day 4 will begin much earlier, at 7 pm IST (1.30 pm GMT). Can Bangladesh manage to force West Indies to bat once more? Or will the hosts make light work of the Bangladeshi tail? Find out on Day 4. Do join us early for the build-up as well. Till then, take care and goodbye!
The batting woes continue for Bangladesh, more than skill it is the lack of a proper shot selection that puts them in precarious positions such as the one they are in at the moment. Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mehidy Hasan all starred with the ball on Day 3 and it was Ahmed whose hard work paid off as he picked up a maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Trailing by 174 runs when they came out to bat, Bangladesh yet again lost wickets early in the innings and even though Najmul Hossain Shanto did manage to do a bit of repair work alongside skipper Shakib Al Hasan, Shanto too gave into temptation. With just one recognized batting pair left at the crease, the visitors need to do well to not lose by an innings. They certainly need a miracle here.
West Indies mustered up a substantial lead of 174 runs and with the overcast conditions, they certainly got extra help while bowling. Almost an entire session was lost due to rain after about one hour of play in the morning but once play resumed, Kemar Roach was in the zone and got early breakthroughs for his side. He went past the 250-wicket mark in Test cricket, surpassing Michael Holding in the process as well. The Windies pacers faced a bit of a resistance from the opposition but Alzarri Joseph bowled a fiery spell towards the end of the day which brought him a couple of wickets and has put West Indies in pole position of winning the game.
Day 3 is generally known as the moving day in a Test match but it has been a bit of a stop-start day here. The game however has moved along nicely and is nearing its final stages. West Indies started the day in a good position and even though they couldn't muster up as many runs as they would have liked, they did get past the 400-run mark, something that they haven't done on this ground since 2008, thanks to a big ton from Kyle Mayers. The Bangladeshi bowlers were good on Day 3 and did manage to bundle out the opposition fairly soon.
The players are going off! The groundsmen have been on their toes for the last few minutes and it has gotten really dark now. The umpires have a chat and signal for the players to go off. This might be the last bit of play for the day it seems as the West Indies players can be seen shaking hands with each other. The live pictures from the ground depict that there is heavy rain at the moment and even the groundsmen are struggling to keep a hold of the covers. The official word is that it will be Stumps on Day 3!
Joseph keeps it a bit on the shorter side and pushes it wide this time. Mehidy Hasan leaves it alone.
And again! Short and over middle, Mehidy Hasan does well to evade the line of the ball.
Banged in short and over off stump, Mehidy Hasan sways away from the line of the ball.
Short of a good length, on off. Mehidy blocks it off.
Back of a length, there's some width on offer. Nurul stays on the back foot and punches it sweetly through covers for three runs.