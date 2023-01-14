South African prodigy Dewald Brevis was on top of powers in the opening match of the inaugural SA20 League against Paarl Royals. While chasing a modest target of 143, Brevis slammed an unbeaten 70 off 41 balls as MI Cape Town won the match convincingly at the Newlands. However, in MI Cape Town's game against the Durban Super Giants on Friday, Brevis failed to trouble scorers as he was clean bowled on a two-ball duck by West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers.

It happened on the second ball of the match as Mayers' searing yorker uprooted Brevis' off and middle stumps. The right-arm pacer bowled the delivery from over the stumps. The ball swung in the air before getting into Brevis and removing his middle and off stump.

Watch it here:

After being put into bat, MI could only manage to post 152 for 8 in 20 overs.

Roelofsen hit 52 off 44 balls, while George Linde and Delano Potgieter played cameos of 33 and 25, respectively.

For Durban, Reece Topley, Hardus Viljoen and Prenelan Subrayen took two wickets apiece.

Durban Super Giants comfortably chased down the target in 16.3 overs, thanks to 36 off 22 from Heinrich Klaasen and 34 off 23 from Kyle Mayers. Keemo Paul scored 20 not out off 8 balls.

