India and Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has uploaded a funny video on social media in which he could be seen teaching superlatives, having donned the jersey of his new Indian Premier League team Punjab Kings (PBKS). While turning a professor for the English grammar class, Chahal smartly uses the names of PBKS players as the superlatives of different words. He begins with an example, "Small, smaller, smallest." Then proceeds with "fast, faster, Lockie Ferguson". "Tall, taller, Marco Jansen" is what follows it.

Watch it here:

Last year, Chahal scripted history by becoming the most expensive spinner in IPL auction history. He was sold for a mammoth Rs 18 crore to Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 auction that was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in November.

The funny video of the player comes amid his ongoing divorce drama. Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma have filed for divorce.

While news of their separation was doing the rounds on social media for months, the confirmation of the couple filing for divorce came around a week ago. There were reports that claimed the couple's final hearing and all necessary formalities took place at the Bandra Family Court, where both were physically present. However, Dhanashree's lawyer had said that the proceedings were still underway.

"I have no comments to make on the proceedings, the matter is currently sub judice. The media should fact-check before reporting, as a lot of misleading information is being circulated," Dhanashree's lawyer Aditi Mohan had said in a statement.

Many media reports also claimed that Dhanashree asked for Rs 60 crore as alimony but her family denied it completely and asked the media to not spread any kind of misinformation.

"We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear-no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone's privacy," the statement read.

Chahal last represented India in a T20I match vs West Indies in August 2023. He remains out of favour after also failing to make a cut in India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad.