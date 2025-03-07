The Pakistan cricket team's downfall in recent years is a topic that continues to invite theories and reasoning from all corners of the globe. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side failed to win a single game in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 despite being the hosts of the tournament, crashing out in the group stage. The extent of Pakistan's hollow performance was such that Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar said that even India's B team might be able to beat them. However, former Pakistan coach Jason Gillespie, who was sacked before the Champions Torphy, isn't on board with Gavaskar's rehtoric.

Gillespie called Gavaskar's analysis 'absolute nonsense', while urging the Pakistan team to stick to the right players and give them time to take the team forward.

"I don't buy this rhetoric. I saw some comments from Sunil Gavaskar about the Indian B team or Indian C team would beat the Pakistan top team. That's nonsense. Absolute nonsense. If Pakistan pick and stick with the right players and give them time to shine and, time to learn and develop their games, they can beat anyone. I've got no doubt about that," said Gillespie.

Jason Gillespie "I saw some comments from Sunil Gavaskar about the Indian B or C team would beat the Pakistan top team, that's nonsense" #CT25 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/qJQn6910st — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) March 7, 2025

Gavaskar had siat that he is sure that India's B team will be able to beat Pakistan comfortably, though that might not be true for India's C team.

"I think a B team (from India) certainly (can give Pakistan a run for their money). C team, I am not too sure. But a B team will be very, very hard to beat for Pakistan in their current form," Gavaskar had said in a chat on Sports Today.

The Pakistan cricket team has undergone plenty of changes over the last couple of years, ranging from captaincy, selection panel, and even the board. A few more changes are expected, as part of a knee-jerk reaction that is expected after the team failed to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals.