The absence of Pakistan stalwart Babar Azam from the nation's T20I series against New Zealand rose a few eyebrows. Even Pakistan's white-ball skipper Mohammad Rizwan wasn't picked for the assignment, triggering intense chatter on social media. Even Babar Azam's father Azam Siddique took to social media to share his views on his son's omission from the shortest format side. Though Siddique shared his son's exclusion in a positive manner, he did fire a warning to the country's legendary cricketers who have been criticising the star cricketer for his below-par performances.

"The boss is always right. Despite being part of the ICC's T20 Team of the Year, he was dropped. It's fine; he will perform in the National T20 and PSL. Insha Allah, he will make a comeback. That's the only respectable. They are very big former players. They are requested to keep their words right. If someone answers back, they may not be able to tolerate. You are the past and the door will never open."

He then added, "Some others say that if the father speaks more, then in the Holy Prophet. He is his first and last coach, spokesperson, mentor, and the most well-wisher and father in the world, so those who do not have or are not capable of it, please be patient and it is a request to the cricket lovers who have been shouting day and night for them. Before listening to what they did in their time, look at PCB website once. A hint is enough for the rest of the wise. Pakistan Zindabad."

Karman Akmal, one of the finest wicket-keepers Pakistan has produced, expressed his shock at the post from Babar's father. He said that it's an insult to the Pakistan Cricket Board that such a social media activity was made by Babar's father.

"The family should not comment on PCB's policies. Whether it is the family or any other player, you should not comment on PCB's policies. It's an insult to the PCB and he shouldn't be posting such stuff," Akmal said on ARY News.

Kamran Akmal speaks about Babar Azam's father posting on Instagram. He says it's an insult to the PCB and he shouldn't be posting such stuff to defend Babar



"I also went through a very bad time but I had told my father and my brothers that it is not your job to reply, speak and post, you should mind your own business, this is my matter. PCB understands it better, whatever decision they took for me.In my opinion, this is the policy that every player's family will have to follow."