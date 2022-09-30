Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar have come a long way after the 2019 World Cup, and the duo have seemingly patched up. During the 2019 50-over tournament, former India batter Manjrekar had termed Jadeja as "bits and pieces" cricketer and it was then that Jadeja got miffed and he took to Twitter to say: "Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea. @sanjaymanjrekar."

After the 2022 Asia Cup group stage clash against Pakistan, Manjrekar had interviewed Jadeja, and before asking cricketing ques, he broke the ice by saying: "You are okay to talk to me Jaddu, right". Both Jadeja and Manjrekar broke into laughter after this.

On Thursday, the saga between Manjrekar and Jadeja took another turn as the left-handed batter shared a picture of Manjrekar on Twitter.

It is important to note that Manjrekar is currently commentating for Legends League Cricket.

Taking to Twitter, Jadeja wrote: "Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar."

Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar pic.twitter.com/gU9CnxC9Mx — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) September 29, 2022

To this tweet, Manjrekar replied: "Ha ha... and your dear friend looking forward to seeing you on the field soon."

Ha ha… and your dear friend looking forward to seeing you on the field soon :) https://t.co/eMpZyZYsYU — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 30, 2022

Jadeja had undergone a knee surgery after the Asia Cup and is currently in the process of recovery.

Ravindra Jadeja will miss T20 World Cup due to his knee injury. He was neither a part of India's three-match T20I series against Australia nor will he be part of the white-ball games against South Africa that follow.

Ravindra Jadeja's absence from the Indian squad had come as a big blow to the side but Axar Patel's rise has kept things balanced for the team.