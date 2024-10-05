Rest of India (RoI) batter Abhimanyu Easwaran missed out on what would have been a well-deserved double century on Day 4 of the Irani Cup final against Mumbai in Lucknow. However, Easwaran was angry at himself as he was dismissed on 191 runs of 292 balls, smashing one six and 16 fours. The incident happened on the 103rd over of RoI's innings which was bowled by Shams Mulani. Easwaran tried to sweep the ball after Mulani flighted it outside leg. However, the ball ballooned off the top edge and Tanush Kotian took an easy catch at short leg.

Easwaran was visibly angry at himself, mainly due to his shot selection, as he was just nine runs away from reaching his double.

In response to Mumbai's 537 in the first innings, RoI showed great resistance, courtesy Easwaran's 191, to reach 416.

India star Dhruv Jurel also hit a impressive 93 while rest of the RoI batters failed to impress.

On Day 3, RoI took quick wickets as Mukesh Kumar took Mohammed Juned's wicket to end the innings at 537.

Sarfaraz stayed unbeaten on 222 in 286 balls, with 25 fours and four sixes. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (97 in 234 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Shreyas Iyer (57 in 84 balls, with six fours and two sixes) had stabilised the innings when Mumbai was reduced to 37/3.

Tanush Kotian (64 in 124 balls, with six fours) and Shardul Thakur (36 in 59 balls, with four boundaries and a six) also delivered fine contributions.

Mukesh (5/110) was the top bowler for ROI. Yash Dayal and Prasidh Krishna took two wickets each. Saransh Jain got one scalp.

(With PTI Inputs)