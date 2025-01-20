Batter Prithvi Shaw was one of the hottest prospects in world cricket when he first burst on the scene in 2018. However, off-field controversies and poor fitness have seen the talented batter fall out of favour, both in the Indian team and his domestic side Mumbai. The player also went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year, following his release by Delhi Capitals. As Shaw looks to revive his career, fellow batter and Mumbai teammate Shreyas Iyer has shared a piece of advice for the 25-year-old.

Iyer suggested that while everyone is aware of Shaw's potential as a batter, the latter needs to work on his fitness and everything will fall into place for him.

"Prithvi Shaw also started on a great note. He's got a great blessing of timing the ball and scoring runs at a great pace. And all of us in the team feel that he is blessed with that phenomenal talent. So, he just has to focus on his work ethic and everything else will follow," Iyer told Indian Express.

Shaw is currently working on his fitness and was recently spotted at the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Wankhede Stadium.

He last played for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, before being dropped from the team mid-tournament. He did not feature in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, and it is likely that he won't feature in the upcoming rounds of the Ranji Trophy as well.

Mumbai will take on Jammu and Kashmir in their next match at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground from January 23. The match will see India captain Rohit Sharma make his Ranji Trophy return after a decade of absence.

The BCCI has made participation in domestic cricket mandatory for all the players. The likes of Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal will also play Ranji Trophy in the upcoming, while Virat Kohli is like to feature in the second round of games for Delhi.