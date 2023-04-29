It was an embarrassing moment for Pakistan cricket as the second ODI encounter between Pakistan and New Zealand was halted for an extremely unusual reason. The match was just one over old when the on-field officials realised that the dimensions of the 30 yard circle was not correct. The match, which was being played at Rawalpindi, was stopped as the umpires rectified the circle with help from the ground officials. According to reports in Pakistan media, umpire Aleem Dar took charge of rectifying the measurements and he measured the distance with steps.

The incident sparked a massive discussion on social media with users coming up with hilarious responses. Here are some of the tweets -

They really changed the 30-yard circle during the match, that was hilarious! #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/7bKhKHgLdt — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) April 29, 2023

You won't see this very often - a hold up in play after the umpires noticed that the 30 yard circle markers had been placed incorrectly #PAKvNZ #Cricket pic.twitter.com/NwwYsUwVBe — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) April 29, 2023

For the first time seeing in international match that 30-yard circle being wrongly measured and corrected between the match.



Just Pakistan Things #PAKvNZ || https://t.co/BPuaOvJz0f — Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) April 29, 2023

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and sent New Zealand in to bat in the second one-day international in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The home team, who won the first ODI by five wickets on Thursday, made three changes -- with 20-year-old pacer Ihsanullah making his ODI debut.

Also included are leg-spinner Usama Mir and batter Abdullah Shafique, the trio replacing Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Shan Masood.

The tourists also made two changes, with Adam Milne and Blair Tickner making way for James Neesham and Henry Shipley.

The remaining matches of the five-game ODI series are in Karachi on May 3, 5 and 7.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Abdullah Shafique, Ihsanullah, Usama Mir

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Will Young

