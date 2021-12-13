Since the T20 World Cup exit, there's a lot that has happened in Indian cricket. The team has a new coach now and also a new full-time limited-overs captain. Last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made an official announcement about Rohit Sharma replacing Virat Kohli as India ODI captain. Rohit had already led India as the full-time skipper in the T20I series against New Zealand last month following Virat Kohli's decision to step down as captain in the shortest format. In a video posted on the BCCI website, Rohit spoke about working with head coach Rahul Dravid, saying his association with the former India captain so far has been "fantastic".

"Working with Rahul (Dravid) bhai, I mean it was only three odd games but it was fantastic. We have seen how he has played his cricket, very tough and hard. It's been only a little while but I have had so many interactions with him in the past about the game, and also about my personal game. So, it's good to have him on the board and it will be a very fruitful one I hope for the future," said Rohit in a video posted by BCCI.

The Indian team secured a whitewash over New Zealand in the three-match T20I series under the leadership of Rohit and Dravid.

The Indian limited-overs skipper has also said that the management will focus on giving clear and defined roles to players.

"For us, the coach-captain, it's important to make sure that we have clear communication and clear understanding of a player's role," said Rohit.

"That is something that I will be looking forward to doing, making sure that people do understand what they've been picked for in the team, what they have to do as an individual," he added.

Rohit's first stint as full-time ODI captain will be next month's series against South Africa.