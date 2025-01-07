The workload taken by Indian bowlers has been a big topic of discussion following an injury to Jasprit Bumrah in the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25. Bumrah had bowled 151.2 overs in the series, while pace partner Mohammed Siraj bowled 164.1. However, despite the fact that Bumrah's injury could see him be ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India's 1983 World Cup-winner Balwinder Singh Sandhu stated that "workload" is a foreign concept, and that a bowler should not aspire to play for India if they cannot bowl 20 overs a day per match.

Speaking on Jasprit Bumrah's workload, Sandhu made his thoughts clear.

"Workload? How many overs did he (Bumrah) bowl? 150-something, right? But in how many matches or innings? Five matches or nine innings, correct? That comes down to 16 overs per innings or 30 overs per match. And he didn't bowl those 15-plus overs in one go. He bowled in spells. So, is it a big deal?" Sandhu told TimesofIndia.com.

"Workload management is bull****. These are Australian terms, created by Australians. I come from an era when cricketers used to listen to their bodies and no one else. I don't agree with this at all," Sandhu vehemently added.

Workload management has been a big aspect of Bumrah's career, particularly due to his unorthodox bowling action. However, Sandhu took the example of players like Kapil Dev to highlight that bowling 15-20 overs a day should not be a big ask.

"We used to bowl 25-30 overs in a day. Kapil (Dev) has bowled long spells throughout his career. Your body and muscles get conditioned when you bowl, bowl, and bowl," Sandhu stated.

In a vociferous statement, Sandhu concluded that Bumrah or any other bowler who fails to consistently bowl long spells should consider giving up playing for the country.

"Today, you have the best physios, the best masseurs, and excellent doctors to take care of your body. If a bowler can't bowl 20 overs in an innings, he should forget about playing for India," Sandhu said.

Bumrah's participation in the Champions Trophy is still up in the air, depending on how his recovery progresses.