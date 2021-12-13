Rohit Sharma replaced Virat Kohli as India's white-ball captain after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the announcement while naming the Test squad for the South Africa tour. Virat Kohli had already announced that he would be stepping down as T20I captain after the T20 World Cup. Rohit, however, didn't just take over the reins in the shortest format but also in ODI cricket with Kohli continuing to lead the team in the longest format of the game. India's new white-ball captain was all praise for his predecessor, saying that Kohli has put the team in a situation from where "there is no looking back".

Speaking in a video posted by the BCCI, Rohit said that Kohli always led the team from the front.

"He's put the team in a situation where there is no looking back. Those five years he has led the team, he led from the front every time we stepped onto the park. There was clear grit and determination to win every game. That was the message to the entire squad," said Rohit Sharma.

"We had a great time playing under him. I have played a lot of cricket with him, I have enjoyed each and every moment and I'll still continue to do that. We need to keep getting better as a team and as individuals and that will be the focus not just for me but for the entire squad moving forward," he added.

Rohit's first assignment as full-time white-ball captain will be a three-match ODI series in South Africa that begins at Boland Park in Paarl on January 19.

"Deeply honoured and grateful for the opportunity. It's a huge opportunity and I'm absolutely happy about it. I look forward to leading Team India in white-ball cricket. It's going to be an exciting journey," the stylish right-hander said on becoming the skipper.

However, before the ODI series, the focus will be on the longest format where Rohit has taken over from Ajinkya Rahane as Virat Kohli's deputy.

India play a three-match Test series in South Africa, starting from December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The second Test will begin from January 3 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg while the third and final match will be played at Newlands, Cape Town from January 11.