Set to retire after the ongoing third Test against Pakistan, David Warner walked out to bat at the Sydney Cricket Ground, his home stadium, with a rousing reception from fans. Warner acknowledged the gesture of the fans as he waved his bat in air. The 37-year-old also received a special guard of honour from the Pakistan players, who congratulated the star batter. However, before making his way into the playing field, Warner received a warm embrace from his opening partner and childhood friend, Usman Khawaja.

Warner and Khawaja came out to bat for just one over as the umpire soon declared stumps with Australia at 6/0.

Respect!



A guard of honour for the retiring David Warner #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/e1vCaN07Jb — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2024

Earlier on Day 1, Pakistan fought back from a tricky position to post 313 on the back of fighting half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman and Aamer Jamal.

The visitors, reeling at 96/5 after opting to back, counter-attacked to frustrate the Australians at the SCG.

Rizwan hit a quickfire 88 off 103 balls, number nine Jamal a spirited 82 off 97 and Salman 53 off 67 to give the tourists some hope after a top-order collapse.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins took five for 61 for his third successive five-wicket haul in the series.

Advertisement

In a day that began in elation for Australia ended in frustration as Pakistan's tail wagged furiously to rescue their side after a terrible start.

Rizwan and Salman triggered the comeback with a spirited 94-run stand to defy the Australia attack.

Rizwan, who had been dropped for the first Test, blasted two sixes and 10 fours off 103 balls before he fell to a legside trap set by Cummins.

He top-edged a pull shot for Josh Hazlewood to take the catch at fine leg after posting the highest individual score by a Pakistan batsman of the series.

Advertisement

Salman took up the cudgels with a half-century before he was caught by Travis Head off Mitchell Starc.

Jamal kept the fightback going as he registered his highest Test score before he fell to Nathan Lyon.

Australia clinched the three-match series with a tense 79-run win in the second Test in Melbourne over Christmas.

(With AFP Inputs)