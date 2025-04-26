Shubman Gill is one of the most talented Indian cricketers of the current generation. The star Indian cricket team is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with Gujarat Titans. The team is currently leading the IPL 2025 with some terrific performances. Shubman Gill has been praised for his calm and composed captaincy style. Being one of the most known faces in Indian cricket, comes with a certain attention too off the field. Shubman Gill has also been linked with a Bollywood actress and the daughter of a famous cricketer.

Now, Shubman Gill has cleared the air on his relationship status.

"I mean, I've been single for over three years. There have been so many speculations and rumours, linking me with different people. And sometimes, it's so ridiculous that I would have never even seen or met that person ever in my life. And I would be hearing rumours that, I'm with this person and this person where else I'd be like," said Shubman Gill in an interview.

"Like, I know I'm so focused on what I need to do in my professional career. There is no space in my life to be with someone like 300 days a year. We are on the road travelling somewhere. So there is hardly any time to be able to be with someone or invest, you know, the time to be with someone in a relationship."

Gill also talked about how he comes into a zone while playing a match for India or GT.

"I've told this many times, but I don't know it's like an automatic switch. I don't think any batter can hear those chants. It's like it's hard for me to explain. But when you're in the zone, you can't hear people chanting or anything. You are so focused on the job that is there for you to finish. You're so focused on okay, this bowler is bowling at me. This is how much we need to score or these are the things that I need to do," said Gill.