Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer Returns To Eden Gardens But In A New Role
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2025: This will be the first time since leaving KKR that Shreyas Iyer will be playing at Eden Gardens.
KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders host Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens in their reverse fixture in IPL 2025 on Saturday. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side will aim to avenge the loss in the first leg. Roughly 10 days ago, PBKS had registered a 16-run win over KKR at their home ground Mullanpur, Chandigarh. KKR, who have been inconsistent this seaosn and find themselves at the 7th spot in the points table, will aim to put a better show this time at their home ground. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2025 game -
- 18:14 (IST)PBKS vs KKR Live: The Iyer-Ponting partnership!Let go by KKR in one of the most surprising off-season moves, Shreyas Iyer has found both comfort and purpose in Punjab Kings. Reuniting with his old Delhi Capitals mentor Ricky Ponting, the duo has steadied PBKS into the top five of the table with five wins from eight games. The partnership has given Iyer the space to lead confidently and he has tallied 263 runs with three half-centuries so far. However, he comes into the weekend game, carrying three single digit scores.
- 18:08 (IST)IPL 2025 Live, PBKS vs KKR: Have a look at squads -KKR: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Chetan Sakariya.PBKS: Shreyas Iyer (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Kuldeep Sen, Pyla Avinash, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Pannu, Aaron Hardie, Priyansh Arya, Azmatullah Omarzai.
- 18:05 (IST)IPL Live: Iyer returns to Eden but in a new roleThe man who led them to glory just a season ago could now stand in the way of Kolkata Knight Riders' playoff qualification when the side hosts the Shreyas Iyer-led revamped Punjab Kings in a high-stakes IPL clash at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Twelve months ago, Iyer had led KKR to their first IPL title in a decade. Today, he returns in opposition colours, at the helm of a rejuvenated Punjab side chasing a playoff spot.
