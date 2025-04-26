PBKS vs KKR Live: The Iyer-Ponting partnership!

Let go by KKR in one of the most surprising off-season moves, Shreyas Iyer has found both comfort and purpose in Punjab Kings. Reuniting with his old Delhi Capitals mentor Ricky Ponting, the duo has steadied PBKS into the top five of the table with five wins from eight games. The partnership has given Iyer the space to lead confidently and he has tallied 263 runs with three half-centuries so far. However, he comes into the weekend game, carrying three single digit scores.